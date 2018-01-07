Thousands of homes, businesses without power in Central Virginia

Thousands of homes and businesses were without power in Central Virginia on Sunday.

As of 7:15 p.m., over 2,000 Dominion Energy customers were without power. At one point, over 19,000 customers were without power.

In Henrico, the cold temperatures caused the breaker in the Lakeside substation to trip, according to Dominion Energy. Crews were on the scene working to fix it. The outage even caused businesses like Sugar Shack to close because they did not have any heat.

The company is also recommending everyone to shut off all major appliances and then slowly turn the appliances back on so there's not an overload when the power is back on.

Wait until your house is at its coldest before you use a fireplace, so that way you will not lose warm air that will be pulled from the chimney when it first started.

Also, the company recommends to never store your generator indoors.

