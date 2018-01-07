Man recovering in hospital after shot several times in South Richmond

A man is in the hospital after police say he was shot multiple times in South Richmond.

This shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of Felixstowe Drive, located in the Chippenham Townhomes apartment complex.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, and police say he is going to be okay.

Police do not have a suspect. If you know anything, give Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000.

