Police ID man killed in South Richmond double-shooting

Police have identified a man killed in a double-shooting in South Richmond on Saturday.

Officers say Javon Patron, 23, died when shots rang out in the 1600 block of Rosecrest Avenue, in Hillside Court, around 1 a.m.

Authorities also discovered a man was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12