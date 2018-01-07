2 children struck while sledding after car rolls down embankment

Two children are in the hospital with serious injuries after they were hit while sledding in Henrico.

Police say it happened at 5:38 p.m. in the 4800 block of Twin Hickory Lake Drive. A driver lost control of their SUV, ran off the road and rolled down an embankment, striking the children.

The children were taken to VCU Medical center.

According to police, the driver will be charged once officers complete their investigation.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12