Mother charged after 2 kids found wandering in the bitter cold

A mother has been charged after her two kids are found wandering around in the bitter cold overnight.

Police say around 1:40 a.m., they found the kids along Cogbill Road and Remuda Drive, near the Remuda Apartments. They were taken to the hospital to get checked out because they were outside in the terribly low temperatures.

Officers later found the childrens' mother, Jaquana Brown-Clark, of Chesterfield, and charged her with two counts of felony child neglect.

The children are currently staying with their father.

If you have any information that could help police, call 804-748-1251.

