Police ID man killed in Richmond double-shooting

Richmond police have identified the person killed in the city's Bellemeade neighborhood on Sunday.

Just after 12 a.m., officers received a call for a person shot at the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Jefferson Street. When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims inside of a car, which was located in the 2400 block of Warwick Avenue.

Garry Harrison Jr., 28, of Richmond, was found dead at the scene.

A woman, who was also found in the car, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

There is no suspect information, but if you know anything, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is the second deadly double shooting in just over 24 hours in South Richmond.

