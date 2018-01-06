Porter, Stith held Old Dominion edge North Texas 63-60

DENTON, Texas (AP) - Trey Porter scored a career-high 23 points and B.J. Stith made all 10 of his free throws, the last two with three seconds left, and Old Dominion held off North Texas 63-60 on Saturday night for the Monarchs' eighth-straight win.
Porter, who had a career-high 19 points in a win at Rice on Thursday, also grabbed 11 rebounds for his first double-double. He made a layup with 37 seconds left to put Old Dominion up 61-58 but with 14 seconds remaining Ryan Woolridge made it a one-point game with a pair of free throws.
Both teams turned the ball over before Stith went to the line. The Mean Green never got off a final shot.
Stith and Randy Haynes had 12 points apiece for the Monarchs (12-3, 3-0 Conference USA), who led 38-30 at the half.
Roosevelt Smart had 14 points and Woolridge 13 for the Mean Green (9-8, 2-2).
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Benedictine product Anthony Roberson just completed his redshirt freshman season on Central Florida's football team. UCF went 13-0, beat Auburn in the Peach Bowl, and is making an argument as to why its the country's best college football team.More >>
Nathaniel Pollard scored 20 points to pace Highland Springs to the 67-58 win over Hermitage.More >>
James Madison will go for back-to-back national championships on Saturday, and many fans who made the trip to Frisco, Texas, last year will be right there with their Dukes once again.More >>
Justin Tillman scored 19 points and De'Riante Jenkins added 17 points as VCU secured its first three-game winning streak of the season with a 75-65 win over VMI. The Rams improved to 8-5 and will open Atlantic 10 play next Saturday, hosting Fordham.More >>
Greg Parham is a freshman at VMI, and is seeing consistent minutes for the Keydets. On Friday, the Monacan product returned to the same court where he won a state title in 2016 with the Chiefs.More >>
