Frost's 33 lifts Maryland-Eastern Shore past Hampton 92-83

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) - Ahmad Frost sank seven 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 33 points to help Maryland-Eastern Shore to a 92-83 win over Hampton on Saturday.
Tyler Jones added 28 points, Miryne Thomas scored 16 and Logan McIntosh dished out nine assists for Maryland-Eastern Shore, which was 31 of 61 from the field. Frost missed just two from behind the arc, going 10 for 15 from the field, and made all six of his free throws.
Midway through the opening half, Frost nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to put Maryland-Eastern Shore (5-12, 1-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) on top for good, 28-26. The Hawks then pulled away with a 13-5 run before halftime to take a 50-41 advantage into the locker room, and protected the margin over the final 20 minutes.
Malique Trent-Street scored 15 points and dished out 10 assists for Hampton (5-11, 0-1), Charles Wilson-Fisher had 16 points and Greg Heckstall grabbed 10 rebounds.
