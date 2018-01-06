Liberty pulls away for 60-48 win over Presbyterian

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) - Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz led a balanced attack with 14 points and Liberty pulled away for a 60-48 win over Presbyterian on Saturday.
Lovell Cabbil added 13 points and Caleb Homesley 12 for the Flames (11-5, 2-1 Big South Conference), who used an 11-0 run starting midway through the second half to break the game open.
Scottie James started the run with a layup at the 10:13 mark that put Liberty up 40-36. Cabbil scored the next five, Homesley had a layup and Myo Baxter-Bell capped the run with 7:11 left.
Reggie Dillard hit back-to-back 3-pointers for the Blue Hose (8-8, 1-2) but a 9-2 run, with Homesley scoring five, had Liberty up 14 with two minutes to go.
Presbyterian led 22-21 at the half as both teams shot less than 35 percent. Liberty made half its shots in the second half but the Blue Hose finished at 32 percent.
Dillard had 18 points and Francois Lewis 15 for Presbyterian.
