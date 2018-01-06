Polite scores career-high 29 in Radford's 90-70 victory

RADFORD, Va. (AP) - Ed Polite Jr. scored a career-high 29 points and Radford beat UNC Asheville 90-70 on Saturday to extend its winning streak to five.
The winning streak is the program's longest since winning eight straight during the 2014-15 season. The victory in the teams' 71st meeting also snapped a series tie.
Polite made 9 of 10 shots, including two 3-pointers, and sank 9 of 11 free throws. He also had eight rebounds and four steals. Carlik Jones added 18 points and Randy Phillips 12 points and four blocks for the Highlanders (10-6, 3-0 Big South).
Trailing by six with just over 12 minutes left, Radford, led by 11 points from Polite, outscored the Bulldogs 40-14 the rest of the way.
The frontcourt of Polite and Phillips combined for 17 points in the first half when Radford took a 37-32 lead. UNC Asheville opened the second half on a 14-0 run with six points from MaCio Teague.
Ahmad Thomas scored 15 points and Drew Rackley 14 for UNC Asheville (8-8, 1-2), the Big South preseason favorite.
