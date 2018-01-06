Longwood snaps 28-game skid against Division I opponents

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) - B.K. Ashe had his first double-double of the season with 21 points and 13 rebounds and Longwood beat Gardner-Webb 79-73 on Saturday to snap a 28-game losing streak against Division I opponents.
The Lancers, who have wins over North Carolina Wesleyan, Bluefield State and Fayetteville State this season, lost their final 16 games last season and finished at 6-24.
Gardner-Webb was within 63-61 with 7:26 to go, but Charles Glover's 3-pointer sparked a 9-1 Longwood run for a 72-62 lead.
The Bulldogs' Liam O'Reilly got an offensive rebound and was fouled on a 3-pointer in the corner with seven seconds left in the game. He made just 1 of 3 free throws but Patrick Zeck grabbed the offensive rebound and found David Efianayi wide open for a 3-pointer that came up short. Isaiah Walton sealed it at the line on the other end.
Walton added 18 points for Longwood (4-12, 1-2 Big South). Glover and Spencer Franklin each scored 11.
O'Reilly led Gardner-Webb (7-9, 2-1) with 22 points and 10 rebounds. DJ Laster added 16 points, Efianayi 14 and Zeck 12.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
