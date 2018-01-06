VCU rallies then holds off La Salle 80-74

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - De'Riante Jenkins scored 20 points, Justin Tillman added 13 with 10 rebounds and VCU beat La Salle 80-74 on Saturday.
VCU (10-6, 2-1 Atlantic 10) trailed 40-32 at halftime, but Malik Crowfield sparked an 11-4 run to start the second half with three 3s to get VCU back in it.
Tillman's dunk with 16:28 left gave VCU the lead, 45-44, the rest of the way. Crowfield followed with another 3 and Jonathan Williams added a layup and the Rams went up six.
Isaac Vann's layup at 9:29 made it 65-55 before Pookie Powell went on his own 8-3 run with a 3, 3-point play and pair of free throws. Amar Stukes made two free throws and La Salle (7-9, 1-2) was within two but couldn't get any closer.
Williams made all four of his free throws in the final 15 seconds to preserve the win. Crowfield scored 17 points with five 3-pointers.
Powell led the Explorers with 24 points, Isiah Deas scored 17 and B.J. Johnson 10.
