Actor Jerry Van Dyke dies at 86

Actor and comedian Jerry Van Dyke, the younger brother of Dick Van Dyke, died in Arkansas on Friday. He was 86.

According to Variety, Jerry's wife said his health started to deteriorate since he was involved in a traffic accident back in 2015.

Van Dyke starred in "Coach" as Assistant Coach Luther Van Dam. He earned four Emmy nominations for his role.

He made one of his first television appearances on "The Dick Van Dyke Show" as Rob Petrie's younger brother, Stacey.

