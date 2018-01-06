Officials: Stay away from frozen water

Police are warning everyone to stay off the ice due to receiving several reports of children playing on and around frozen water within the last several days.

The cold weather has caused the James River and other bodies of water to freeze, but officials say the ice is not thick enough for anyone to walk or stand, including children.

There have already been reports of small animals falling through the ice.

