Officials: Stay away from frozen water

Virginia State Police is resuming the search on Saturday for the two duck hunters who went missing in the James River.More >>
Get the latest closings and delays in your area for schools, colleges, government offices, businesses and localities, as well as community closings for churches and small business.More >>
A woman is recovering in the hospital after a fire broke out at an Urbanna home.More >>
Police are warning everyone to stay off the ice due to receiving several reports of children playing on and around frozen water within the last several days.More >>
Two people were arrested in Buckingham after deputies say an 82-year-old woman was found with a head injury following a robbery.More >>
