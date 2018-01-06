State police resume search for 2 missing hunters

Virginia State Police is resuming the search on Saturday for the two duck hunters who went missing in the James River.

This comes after the Coast Guard discontinued their search on Friday for Kyle Englehart, 29, and Austin Savage, 20. Both men have ties to the Varina area.

Savage works at Varina High School.

"Austin is a valued member of the Varina High School maintenance team, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both men as the search continues," said Andy Jenks, spokesperson for Henrico County Public Schools.

Englehart and Savage have not been seen since they hit the water Wednesday to repair a duck blind across the river.

The men left the Jamestown Yacht Basin on a 16-foot boat, attempting to cross the James River and head to Gray's Creek to search for the blind. The trip happened during frigid temperatures when five to 10 inches of snow began blanketing the region.

