Woman injured after fire breaks out at home over 100 years old

A woman is recovering in the hospital after a fire broke out at an Urbanna home that was over 100 years old.

The call came in around 7:35 a.m. on Saturday at 49 Watling Street. Crews say the fire started on the first floor, but there is no word on what started the fire. The home was deemed a total loss.

While at the scene, crews found a woman who suffered an ankle injury and was sent to the hospital.

Six fire departments helped put out the fire, including Urbanna, Deltaville, Hartfield, Waterview, Mathews, and Gloucester.

Dominion Energy was also called out to the home for a downed power line.

Crews are still investigating.

No animals were injured in the fire.

