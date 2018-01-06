Band members injured after fire breaks out at home over 100 years old

A fire destroyed a historic Urbanna home that belonged to a couple that was a part of the band Sweet Justice.

The call came in around 7:35 a.m. on Saturday at a home on 49 Watling Street. Crews say the fire started on the first floor, but there is no word on what started the fire. The home, which was over 100 years old, was deemed a total loss.

While at the scene, crews found Beth Justice, who suffered an ankle injury and was sent to VCU Medical Center. Her husband, Brad, was also injured in the fire.

Six fire departments helped put out the fire, including Urbanna, Deltaville, Hartfield, Waterview, Mathews, and Gloucester.

The band posted a message on their Facebook page:

Hello everyone. This is Evan Rosenthal from Sweet Justice. We are sorry to say we will not be opening for ZOSO tonight at the Norva. As many of you have already heard that Beth and Rod's house burned down this morning. I don't know a lot but they are ok and being treated at MCV. We will let you know once we hear anything new. Thanks for all of the kind thoughts.

Dominion Energy was also called out to the home for a downed power line.

Crews are still investigating.

No animals were injured in the fire.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12