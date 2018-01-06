Man recovering in hospital after falling off rock climbing wall

A man is recovering in the hospital after fire officials say he was rock climbing in icy conditions.

Richmond Fire officials responded to the area of 42nd Street and Riverside Drive early Saturday morning. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man who fell 25 to 30 feet off of a rock climbing wall near the Buttermilk Trail.

Firefighters went down the trail with EMS equipment and removed him in a stokes basket. Due to the icy conditions, additional crews were called. Crews moved him to a safe location where they could provide him with first aid treatment.

The man suffered multiple injuries, but fire officials said they did not appear to be life-threatening. He was transported to the hospital after receiving more first aid treatment.

Another person was also injured but only received first aid treatment.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12