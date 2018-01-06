Dozens injured when barricade collapses in Kuwait's Gulf Cup

KUWAIT CITY (AP) - Kuwait's state-run news agency says more than 30 soccer fans, most from Oman, sustained injuries when a glass barricade collapsed in a stadium in Kuwait City.
The incident occurred Friday evening after fans gathered on the barricade to greet the Omani team, which beat the United Arab Emirates in a penalty shootout to win the Arabian Gulf Cup finals. The tournament had been planned to take place in Qatar this year before a row erupted among Gulf states.
Kuwait's state-run news agency says the prime minister ordered a committee to attend to injured fans. Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah also ordered an investigation into the incident.
The news agency published pictures Saturday of the prime minister and others visiting the injured fans in a hospital in Kuwait.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot marketMore >>
The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot marketMore >>
The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal floodingMore >>
The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal floodingMore >>
The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceansMore >>
The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceansMore >>
East Coast storm brings crashes, flooding and outages: A state-by-state lookMore >>
East Coast storm brings crashes, flooding and outages: A state-by-state lookMore >>
A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face chargesMore >>
A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face chargesMore >>
No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.More >>
No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.More >>
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.More >>
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.More >>
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.More >>
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.More >>
The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prizeMore >>
The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prizeMore >>
The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into officeMore >>
The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into officeMore >>