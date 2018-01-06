Massive flames break out at Chesterfield home - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Massive flames break out at Chesterfield home

Source: NBC12 viewer Source: NBC12 viewer
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield fire crews were battling massive flames at a house on Friday night.

The fire happened in the 200 block of Alders-Mead Road around 10:30 p.m.

No one was hurt, and the homeowner was not there at the time.

The fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly