Massive flames break out at Chesterfield home

Chesterfield fire crews were battling massive flames at a house on Friday night.

The fire happened in the 200 block of Alders-Mead Road around 10:30 p.m.

No one was hurt, and the homeowner was not there at the time.

The fire is still under investigation.

