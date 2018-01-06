Several shots fired into Chesterfield home with people inside

Virginia Department of Transportation crews say they're doing all they can to make the roads safer after Wednesday's snowstorm.More >>
The fire happened in the 200 block of Alders-Mead Road around 10:30 p.m.
Chesterfield police are investigating after several shots were fired into a home early Saturday morning while people were inside.
Atlas, wandered onto the ice in the Grove subdivision and fell in. Neighbors called 911, and one even used a kayak to bring the dog to shore.
Chesterfield Police are investigating after a girl was killed Thursday while sledding. It happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mistwood Forest.
