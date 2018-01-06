Several shots fired into Chesterfield home with people inside

Chesterfield police are investigating after several shots were fired into a home early Saturday morning while people were inside.

The shots rang out just after 1:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Adelaide Avenue.

Officers found shell casings at the scene.

Anyone with any information about this incident should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

