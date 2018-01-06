1 dead, another injured after South Richmond shooting

A man is dead, and another is in the hospital after a shooting broke out in South Richmond.

Police responded to the 1600 block of Rosecrest Avenue, in Hillside Court, around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

They discovered a man was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

While on the scene, officers found another man dead from gunshot wounds.

Officers are still investigating.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12