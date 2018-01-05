Hall of Famer Julius 'Dr. J' Erving falls ill at 76ers game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Hall of Famer Julius Erving fell ill at the Philadelphia 76ers' game Friday night and was taken to a hospital.
There was no immediate update on his condition.
"Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving fell ill at tonight's game and was taken to a local hospital, where he is currently being evaluated. He is expected to be released after the evaluation," said a statement on behalf of Erving's management team and the Sixers.
Erving, 67, attended the game and rang the ceremonial Liberty Bell before tipoff. The dunker more commonly known as "Dr. J" was honored by the team to mark 35 years since he threw down his famous cradle dunk against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Erving led the Sixers to their last NBA championship in 1983 and was 1981 NBA MVP.
___
For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot marketMore >>
The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot marketMore >>
The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal floodingMore >>
The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal floodingMore >>
The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceansMore >>
The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceansMore >>
East Coast storm brings crashes, flooding and outages: A state-by-state lookMore >>
East Coast storm brings crashes, flooding and outages: A state-by-state lookMore >>
A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face chargesMore >>
A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face chargesMore >>
No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.More >>
No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.More >>
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.More >>
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.More >>
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.More >>
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.More >>
The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prizeMore >>
The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prizeMore >>
The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into officeMore >>
The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into officeMore >>