Dog rescued after falling through icy pond

Chesterfield fire crews came to the rescue of a dog who got stuck on the ice.

They say the dog, Atlas, wandered onto the ice in the Grove subdivision and fell in. Neighbors called 911, and one even used a kayak to bring the dog to shore.

Medics arrived on scene and treated the dog with warm blankets and oxygen, but Atlas had severe hypothermia and stopped breathing on the way to the vet.

The good news is Atlas is doing just fine now. Animal Control tracked down his owner and he'll be picked up in the morning.

