Knight, Milon lead William & Mary to 90-65 win over Delaware

NEWARK, Del. (AP) - Nathan Knight had his third consecutive double-double and Matt Milon scored 22 points, including a career-high tying six 3-pointers, to help William & Mary cruise to a 90-65 win over Delaware on Friday night.
Knight made 10 of 11 from the field, scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Milon was 8-of-10 shooting. David Cohn scored 13 points and Justin Pierce finished with 11 points and nine rebounds for William & Mary (10-4, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association).
Connor Burchfield and Knight hit back-to-back 3s before a layup by Knight capped an 8-0 spurt that put the Tribe in front, 21-13, for good. Knight and Milon scored eight points apiece during a 19-3 run that made it 49-26 late in the first half and William & Mary led by at least 20 points the rest of the way. Delaware (8-8, 1-2) missed six consecutive field-goal attempts and committed four turnovers during that decisive stretch.
Ryan Daly had 21 points, while Darian Bryant and Skye Johnson scored 10 points apiece, for the Blue Hens.
William & Mary shot 59.6 percent from the field, including 11 of 23 from 3-point range, and made 11-of-12 free throws. Delaware hit just 2 of 12 3-pointers.
