Hofstra outlasts James Madison 87-81 in OT

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) - Justin Wright-Foreman scored 26 points, Rokas Gustys had 12 points and 18 rebounds and Hofstra beat James Madison 87-81 in overtime on Friday night.
Hofstra trailed 72-69 with 4.3 seconds left in regulation. The inbound pass was caught in the far corner by Matija Radovic and he found Wright-Foreman for a contested 3-pointer on the wing just before the buzzer.
Hofstra only made three field goals in the extra session, including Wright-Foreman's friendly bounce for a five-point lead with 24.2 seconds to go, but hit all eight of its free throws.
Jalen Ray made five 3-pointers and scored 18 points for Hofstra (9-6, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association), which was 10 of 22 from distance.
Stuckey Mosley led James Madison (4-12, 0-3) with a career-high 37 points, on nine 3-pointers, and six assists. Matt Lewis added 14 points, Develle Phillips had 12 points and seven boards, and Darius Banks chipped in 10 points.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Benedictine product Anthony Roberson just completed his redshirt freshman season on Central Florida's football team. UCF went 13-0, beat Auburn in the Peach Bowl, and is making an argument as to why its the country's best college football team.More >>
Benedictine product Anthony Roberson just completed his redshirt freshman season on Central Florida's football team. UCF went 13-0, beat Auburn in the Peach Bowl, and is making an argument as to why its the country's best college football team.More >>
Nathaniel Pollard scored 20 points to pace Highland Springs to the 67-58 win over Hermitage.More >>
Nathaniel Pollard scored 20 points to pace Highland Springs to the 67-58 win over Hermitage.More >>
James Madison will go for back-to-back national championships on Saturday, and many fans who made the trip to Frisco, Texas, last year will be right there with their Dukes once again.More >>
James Madison will go for back-to-back national championships on Saturday, and many fans who made the trip to Frisco, Texas, last year will be right there with their Dukes once again.More >>
Justin Tillman scored 19 points and De'Riante Jenkins added 17 points as VCU secured its first three-game winning streak of the season with a 75-65 win over VMI. The Rams improved to 8-5 and will open Atlantic 10 play next Saturday, hosting Fordham.More >>
Justin Tillman scored 19 points and De'Riante Jenkins added 17 points as VCU secured its first three-game winning streak of the season with a 75-65 win over VMI. The Rams improved to 8-5 and will open Atlantic 10 play next Saturday, hosting Fordham.More >>
Greg Parham is a freshman at VMI, and is seeing consistent minutes for the Keydets. On Friday, the Monacan product returned to the same court where he won a state title in 2016 with the Chiefs.More >>
Greg Parham is a freshman at VMI, and is seeing consistent minutes for the Keydets. On Friday, the Monacan product returned to the same court where he won a state title in 2016 with the Chiefs.More >>