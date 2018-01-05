On this day in history: Benedict Arnold invades Richmond

Here's a history lesson for you: Jan. 5 marks an important event here in Richmond, just a few years after the United States declared independence.

January 5th, 1781 is the day Brigadier General Benedict Arnold invaded Richmond. His 1,600 men easily defeated the few troops gathered on Church Hill and Shockoe Hill, and Arnold occupied the area for a full day before burning much of the city to the ground.

Many call it Benedict Arnold's greatest success as a British commander - a man widely considered as an American traitor.

