Woman accused of striking officer with vehicle's door

A woman faces multiple charges after police say she struck an officer with a vehicle's door.

The Henrico Police Department says an officer ticketed a vehicle parked illegally in the 4800 block of Old Main Street on Thursday.

As this was happening, police say Danielle Alesia Easley arrived and say she was associated with the vehicle.

"Easley removed the parking citation, balled it up and threw it on the ground," the Henrico Police Department said. "Easley continued to be disorderly and struck the officer with the vehicle’s door."

Police say Easley then resisted the officer's attempt to take her into custody.

She was charged with assault of a law enforcement officer, littering, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

The officer was not injured.

