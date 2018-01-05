Man sentenced to 238 years for raping woman in ditch

The man who ran a woman off the road and raped her for several hours has been sentenced to over two centuries in prison.

Roberto Carlos Flores Sibrian smashed his vehicle into a woman's vehicle on Kings Highway back in 2016.

"As she was getting out of the vehicle to examine the damage, he approached her and forced her into the ditch across the road, into the ravine, and sexually assaulted her for two hours," said M.C. Morris Moncure, public information officer for the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

He was later arrested in North Carolina, after investigators received over 100 leads from the public.

Sibrian was sentenced to:

Abduction w/ Intent to defile – Sentenced to 99 years

Aggravated Sexual battery by Force – Sentenced to 20 years

Rape by Force/Threat – Sentenced to 99 years

Sodomy: Victim Helpless/Force – Sentenced to 20 years

Sodomy: Victim Helpless/Force – Sentenced to 20 years (with all 20 years suspended)

His total time to serve is 238 years.

