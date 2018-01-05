Post-holiday deals: What's on sale in January

The holidays are behind us, but the sales are not. These products will have the biggest price drop during the month of January.

The first of the year is synonymous with new goals, like losing weight. Which is why almost everything associated with fitness will be on sale. Look for 30 to 50 percent off home gym equipment, exercise DVDs and apparel. Fitness Tracker prices will be cut by a third.

January White Sales are where you'll find quality sheets and towels for half the normal cost.

Need a new couch? Go look this month. Furniture retailers debut new models twice a year: once in August, once in February. Stores need to clear floor space and will slash prices to do so.

Due to demand, prices on items like jewelry can inch upward as we get closer to Feb. 14. Smart shoppers plan ahead for Valentine's Day by making their purchases early.

Superbowl 52 is on Feb. 4 right here on NBC12. Expect to see hundreds of dollars off of 4K TVs and major discounts on streaming devices and accessories.

The Consumer Electronics Show happens next week. 4000 companies debut their latest and greatest products. Pay attention to what is there. Newer models of products will put the older versions on the sale block.

Carpet layers were busy refurbishing floors for all those holiday get togethers. Now, the rush is over, so you''ll find excellent deals on carpets and other flooring.

If adventure is calling you, get it for less. January is the time when boats and motorcycles are at some of their lowest prices of the year.

After the new year, winter apparel is usually discounted - anywhere from 50 to 70 percent off. Some video game consoles and games are predicted to drop in price this month as well.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12