2 arrested after woman found with head injury following robbery

Get the latest closings and delays in your area for schools, colleges, government offices, businesses and localities, as well as community closings for churches and small business.More >>
Two people were arrested in Buckingham after deputies say an 82-year-old woman was found with a head injury following a robbery.More >>
A grand jury indicted 50-year-old Dr. Mark Hormuz Dean on the rape charges, as well as two felony counts of object sexual penetration and one felony count of forcible sodomy.More >>
Snow-covered roads caused dozens of crashes in Central Virginia on Thursday and Friday.More >>
While much of the Richmond area saw 2 to 3 inches of snow Thursday morning, a band of snow from Eastern Hanover down to south of Disputanta dropped more than a half a foot.More >>
