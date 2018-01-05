2 arrested after woman found with head injury following robbery

Two people were arrested in Buckingham after deputies say an 82-year-old woman was found with a head injury following a robbery.

The robbery happened on Jan. 4 around 7:19 p.m. in the 300 block of Francisco Road in the Toga area of the county. When deputies arrived, they found the woman suffering from a head injury. She was transported to the hospital.

Deputies investigated several possible suspects and a vehicle that may have been connected with the incident. Just after 12 a.m. on Friday, deputies, along with the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office, stopped the car in question and arrested and charged Adrian Maurice Chambers, 38, and Larisa Lee Wright, 37, with the robbery.

The pair were charged with aggravated malicious wounding, robbery, obtain without consent a credit card, credit card fraud, and receiving goods or services in violation of credit card fraud.

Both are being held at Piedmont Regional Jail without bond.

