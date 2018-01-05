Doctor accused of raping victims at Virginia clinic

The Albemarle County Police Department has arrested a Keswick doctor and charged with with two felony counts of rape.

A grand jury indicted 50-year-old Dr. Mark Hormuz Dean on the rape charges, as well as two felony counts of object sexual penetration and one felony count of forcible sodomy.

The police department says Dean assaulted the victims at the Albemarle Pain Management Associates Clinic.

He's currently being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807.

