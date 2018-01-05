St. Christopher's School mourns loss of beloved teacher

St. Christopher's School is mourning the loss of a faculty member who taught math for more than 30 years.

Rich Hudepohl, who was the Upper School Mathematics Department chair, was also a football and basketball coach.

In a Facebook post, St. Christopher's School said Hudepohl also led many student trips to Europe.

"We know that Saint Christopher has at last found him as he makes his journey to the other side," the school said. "We will miss him dearly."

Details about a memorial service have not yet been released.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12