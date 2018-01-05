Water main break may impact traveling downtown

Richmond Department of Public Utilities crews are responding to a water main break downtown that may affect the traffic.

One lane of East Main Street is closed between 8th and 11th streets due to the break.

A spokesperson with DPU says water has been cut off to the Suntrust at 919 E. Main St. and an apartment building at 10th and Main streets that also has other businesses on the ground level.

There is no word on when the lane will be open, but it may impact the evening commute if it is not fixed before then.

