2 hunters missing along James River

The Coast Guard suspended the search for two duck hunters who went missing along the James River on Wednesday night, according to NBC affiliate WAVY. One of the hunters is from Varina.

A Coast Guard petty officer told WAVY the two left the Jamestown Yacht Basin on a 16-foot boat and were going to cross the river to head to their duck blind at Gray's Creek. The boaters went missing in the middle of a snowstorm that struck the area.

The Coast Guard received an alert after the hunters did not return to their truck on Thursday, according to WAVY.

Virginia State Police and the James City County Sheriff's Office searched the area using boats and helicopters before the Coast Guard responded.

A state police helicopter found the boat overturned and washed up in the mud on Hog Island around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Crews from Portsmouth and Elizabeth City, N.C. also helped with the search effort.

The search effort was suspended at 12 p.m. on Thursday, and there is currently no word on why the search effort was suspended.

