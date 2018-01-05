Bitter cold bursts water main in Henrico; driveways, yards badly damaged

Fifteen homes had water shut off so crews could make repairs. Meantime, several front yards were flooded by the water gushing down the road.More >>
Fifteen homes had water shut off so crews could make repairs. Meantime, several front yards were flooded by the water gushing down the road.More >>
A woman faces multiple charges after police say she struck an officer with a vehicle's door on Jan. 4.More >>
A woman faces multiple charges after police say she struck an officer with a vehicle's door on Jan. 4.More >>
Today, it's all about working on your core with planks, and these are exercises you can do right in your home.More >>
Today, it's all about working on your core with planks, and these are exercises you can do right in your home.More >>
Police say Robert Kent Randolph died at the scene, which was north of Harvie Road, around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
Police say Robert Kent Randolph died at the scene, which was north of Harvie Road, around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
It's hard to get kids out to school when it's so cold outside. It turns out Henrico school buses weren't up for it either, because quite a few wouldn't start Tuesday morning.More >>
It's hard to get kids out to school when it's so cold outside. It turns out Henrico school buses weren't up for it either, because quite a few wouldn't start Tuesday morning.More >>