Bitter cold bursts water main in Henrico; driveways, yards badly damaged

The bitter weather is causing major problems for underground pipes in Central Virginia. Water spewed all over Lakeside Boulevard, near Chamberlayne Avenue in Henrico on Friday, after a water main burst early in the morning.

Fifteen homes had water shut off so crews could make repairs. Meantime, several front yards were flooded by the water gushing down the road.

"As soon as I woke up, I could hear it. It sounded like the river, honestly,” said neighbor Andrew Shelton. "There's a culvert, and [the water] was just coming over it with so much force, It was spraying up into the air."

Shelton’s yard flooded, and the water caused his entire driveway to buckle.

"My yard is pretty much a swamp right now,” continued Shelton.

"I have a trickle of water, and luckily, I have some water in gallon jugs that I can use,” said Lynn Pratt, another neighbor.

Now, the challenge is safely maneuvering around the flooded water, which is now frozen over.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12