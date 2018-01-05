Rats! DC wages war against resurgent rodents with dry ice

WASHINGTON (AP) - Any mists spotted rising over the swamp may just be Washington wielding its newest weapon in its never-ending war on rats: dry ice.
The District of Columbia's rodent control division's program manager, Gerard Brown, tells The Washington Post the frozen form of carbon dioxide complements the poison the city uses, as reported rat complaints reach a four-year high.
Last month, Brown and Mayor Muriel Bowser oversaw a demonstration in which health department staffers stuffed dry ice into a northeast Washington alley rathole. As the ice smoked, the emanating carbon dioxide suffocated the rats, according to Brown's explanation.
Residents are encouraged to purchase their own dry ice. The city is working on usage guidelines.
Department of Energy and Environment Director Tommy Wells says dry ice is relatively humane, cheap and pet-friendly.
___
Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Instagram user my_aussie_gal posted the video last week of her dog, Secret, pulling a sled up a snow-topped hill, stepping aboard and taking a ride.More >>
Instagram user my_aussie_gal posted the video last week of her dog, Secret, pulling a sled up a snow-topped hill, stepping aboard and taking a ride.More >>
The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot marketMore >>
The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot marketMore >>
The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal floodingMore >>
The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal floodingMore >>
The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceansMore >>
The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceansMore >>
East Coast storm brings crashes, flooding and outages: A state-by-state lookMore >>
East Coast storm brings crashes, flooding and outages: A state-by-state lookMore >>
A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face chargesMore >>
A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face chargesMore >>
No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.More >>
No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.More >>
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.More >>
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.More >>
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.More >>
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.More >>
The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prizeMore >>
The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prizeMore >>
The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into officeMore >>
The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into officeMore >>