Hampton man dead after struck by front-end loader

A 75-year-old man died in Thursday's storm in Hampton after he was struck and killed by a front-end loader, according to NBC affiliate WAVY. His death is being classified as a "work-related industrial accident."

The man was identified as Barry Hale, a private contractor working to clear parking lots. Police say at some point while removing the snow, the front-end loader hit Hale, WAVY reported. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say the incident seems to be an accident, but the State Department of Labor will continue with a follow-up investigation.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12