VDOT: Be alert for refreezing, dangerous driving conditions

Even though it's not snowing in the Richmond area anymore, drivers should be alert for refreezing after the snow melted on the roads.

VDOT has crews working to get those roads clear as soon as possible. Primary roads and interstates may be in the clear, but elsewhere, they've still got a bit of a mess on their hands.

"Right now, we are focusing our efforts on secondary routes and even some subdivisions, so crews will be working overnight through the night applying salt and sand and plowing where they can," said Jessica Cowardin with VDOT.

While progress is being made, VDOT advises anyone braving these icy conditions to do so with caution.

"Our biggest concern tonight, is refreeze. So, any areas where there is still ice or snow on the ground is going to freeze. Ramps, bridges, overpasses, those will likely freeze and cause dangerous driving conditions," said Cowardin.

A lot of that danger comes from icy spots we may not even see.

"Looks can be deceiving," said Cowardin. "Certainty roads that look wet...at this point, with temperatures in the single digits...it's likely going to be ice, so look out for refreeze, black ice. Use extreme caution if you're going to be out."

If you plan on waiting this one out, VDOT says you won't have to be patient for long.

"We've got all hands-on deck," said Cowardin. "We try to make all roads passable within 48 hours of the storm's end, and since things were tapering off yesterday midday, we are working towards that goal now."

