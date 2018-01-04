RESTAURANT REPORT: Washing lettuce where raw duck was thawed

One restaurant had to throw some food out after a violation on their health inspection, while another had a lot of cleaning up to do.

Up first, Peking Restaurant at 7100 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Mechanicsville. It had three priority violations, two priority foundation, and three core violations on its last inspection.

The inspector told them to clean the sink after raw meat is thawed there. The report says raw duck was sitting over the sink where lettuce was then washed. The lettuce had to be thrown out and the sink was cleaned.

Milk, half 'n' half, and whipped cream were not being kept cold in a cooler that needed to be repaired. The report shows most of the violations were corrected on the spot.

In Henrico, Johnny Rockets at 11680 West Broad Street had four priority violations, one priority foundation, and seven core violations.

The report says an employee didn't wash their hands after touching the phone and then engaged in food preparation, tomatoes and sauces were not being kept cold enough, and the ice machine, ice tea nozzle, dishwasher and floors all needed cleaning.

Two violations were corrected during the inspection. We contacted Johnny Rocket headquarters and they told us they have no comment.

We gave our Hall of Fame Award to Chick-fil-A at 7285 Battle Hill Drive in Mechanicsville. The chicken restaurant has aced six health inspections in a row.

