Trash truck overturns in Chesterfield

Virginia State Police are investigating after a trash truck overturned on Thursday.

The crash happened on Chippenham Parkway, south of Hopkins Road around 3:07 p.m.

Police say a white van cut across from the right lane into the center lane directly in front of the truck, causing the truck driver to slam on the breaks.

The truck driver lost control and the vehicle spun out, hit the jersey wall and ran off the right side of the road over a guardrail, overturning.

Police say there were no injuries in the crash.

