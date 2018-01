Half-ton butter sculpture unveiled at Pennsylvania Farm Show

(Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture via AP). This Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, photo provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture shows a sculpture carved from a half-ton of butter in preparation for the 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show, schedule...

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A half-ton (0.45 metric tons) of butter has been transformed into a sculpture celebrating Pennsylvania's dairy industry and heralding the start of the state's 102nd Farm Show.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding says the sculpture unveiled Thursday highlights the careers and roles the dairy industry plays in the state.

The sculpture features renderings of a cow and a farmer, an agronomist, a milk processor and a shopper with a basket full of products.

The butter came from waste scrap butter unsuitable for human consumption. After the show the sculpture will be taken to a farm and turned into energy in a methane digester.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the nation's largest indoor agricultural event, featuring 12,000 competitive exhibits, more than 5,200 of which are animal competitions. It runs Saturday to Jan. 13.

