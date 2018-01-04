Girl on sled killed by passing truck in Chesterfield

Chesterfield Police are investigating after a girl was killed Thursday while sledding.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mistwood Forest. Police say the girl was sledding down a driveway when she slid into the path of a Toyota Tacoma. The truck hit the girl and the driver immediately stopped.

The girl was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

