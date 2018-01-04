Parts of Central Virginia see 6-8 inches of snow

While much of the Richmond area saw 2 to 3 inches of snow Thursday morning, a band of snow from Eastern Hanover down to south of Disputanta dropped more than a half a foot.

In the video above this story, Andrew Freiden shows where exactly that band of snow set up, with some areas reporting up to 8 inches of snow.

An NBC12 crew also drove through the Elko area on Henrico, which had several more inches of snow than many places in Central Virginia:

The snow has moved out of the area and single digits are in the forecast for Thursday night.

