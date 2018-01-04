'Killing for Love': Movie about double murder in VA set to open

A movie is debuting this week about the man convicted of killing his girlfriend's parents more than 30 years ago.

"In front of me was the beautiful woman I deeply loved, who was in danger of death," Jens Soering said in the "Killing for Love" trailer. "That was going through my head."

Soering, now in his early 50s, was convicted of killing Derek and Nancy Haysom - parents of his girlfriend Elizabeth Haysom - in 1985 in Bedford County. However, last year, Albemarle County Sheriff Chip Harding said there was no DNA from Soering found at the scene.

Over the years, the case has garnered national attention, with clips from "Larry King Live" also being shown in the movie's trailer.

There have been several positive reviews about the movie, which will be playing at Movieland at Boulevard Square starting Friday.

From the L.A. Times:

"'Killing for Love' is still a gripping murder mystery about the fated coupling of a pair of calculating romantics too smart for their own good, and the limits of the American justice system."

Hollywood Reporter:

"It proves compulsively fascinating, from its account of how the two suspects fled to Europe and got caught after attempting to pass bad checks to steamy excerpts from their love letters read by actors Daniel Bruhl and Imogen Poots."

N.Y. Times:

"Drawing on a wealth of courtroom video, the film lays out a persuasive argument for reasonable doubt."

