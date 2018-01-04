New Year, New You: Plank exercises to tighten your core

Many of you resolved to get fit in this new year.

We teamed up with Henrico fitness trainer Dorrie Smith to help you do just that in a new segment called "New Year, New You."

Today, it's all about working on your core with planks, and these are exercises you can do right in your home.

"I have Ron here demonstrating a core exercise for you known as the plank exercise," said Smith. "He's doing a modified version of this exercise. He's keeping his core tight. Keeping his rear end level, and keeping his neck and back in neutral as he does this exercise. When you incline your body, it just takes a little bit more of the body weight and the pressure off your exercise."

There is a more advanced version of a plank that you can do as well.

"I'm going to transition over here to Chantel, who is doing the advanced version of the plank. And she's actually keeping her butt centered. She's keeping the body and the neck in neutral, and then she's just right here up on the balls of her feet. and she's really just using all core. This is a good stabilizer and core strengthening exercise."

Smith says plank exercises will help you to get your core tight and right in 2018.

