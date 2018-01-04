Chesterfield police need help in finding break-in suspect

Chesterfield police need the public's help in finding a suspect in connection with a break in.

Officers say the man broke into the Stop & Save Store, located at 13900 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Dec. 16, 2017, around 1:40 a.m.

The suspect took off in an SUV, which was caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12