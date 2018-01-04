Man charged in Chesterfield ABC store robbery

A man has been charged in connection with a robbery at a Chesterfield Virginia ABC store on Jan. 2.

Police say the man went into the store, located at 5722 Hopkins Road, around 10:45 a.m., picked out a bottle of liquor and walked up to the clerk. The man said he had a weapon and demanded money. When he received the money, police say he left the store in a gold Lexus SUV.

No weapon was displayed during the incident.

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, police obtained warrants for Courtney A. Matthews, 29, for robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the robbery. He was charged on Thursday.

Matthews was arrested at his Richmond home on Tuesday and is currently being held at the Richmond City Justice Center in connection with an incident in Richmond.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with any information on the robbery should call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

