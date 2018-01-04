PHOTOS: Winter wonderland in Central Virginia

Several of you sent in pictures of how much snow you have received, and some of you have nearly 10 inches of snow!

Check out some of the pictures in the video above.

You can continue to send us snow photos that we may feature online or on air:

Use the hashtag #NBC12 or tag us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Use the NBC12 Weather app.

Upload from your desktop at sendit.nbc12.com

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12