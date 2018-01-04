PHOTOS: Winter wonderland in Central Virginia

Drivers should expect icy and snowy conditions all over the roads in Central Virginia on Thursday morning.More >>
Get the latest closings and delays in your area for schools, colleges, government offices, businesses and localities, as well as community closings for churches and small business.
While much of the Richmond area saw 2 to 3 inches of snow Thursday morning, a band of snow from Eastern Hanover down to south of Disputanta dropped more than a half a foot.
A movie is debuting this week about the man convicted of killing his girlfriend's parents more than 30 years ago.
The Stafford County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a woman who tried to get pills from a pharmacy with a fraudulent prescription, and this isn't the first time she has done this.
