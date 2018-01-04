Hopewell, Prince George leadership meeting rescheduled due to wintry weather

The Hopewell/Prince George Chamber of Commerce was scheduled to hold a leadership meeting with the city of Hopewell and Prince George County.

The Leadership 2018 meeting was originally scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Baymont Inn & Suites, but the meeting has since been rescheduled due to inclement weather.

Hopewell and Prince George officials were supposed to discuss economic development and the 2018 legislative agenda.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12